Congress didn’t do anything for sportspersons: Modi addressing rally in Manipur

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a scathing attack against the opposition Congress, saying it had been in power in Manipur for 15 years but had not done anything for the people, especially sportspersons.

“Sportspersons like Mary Kom, Bombayla Devi and many others had done India proud with their spectacular performances in international events. And the Congress government did nothing for them,” he said during his short election speech at Hapta Kangjeibung here.

Modi claimed that for the first time, there is a pro-incumbency factor and his Bharatiya Janata Party will sweep elections in all the states.

He also said that after the installation of the BJP-led government in Manipur, economic blockades have become a thing of the past and violent incidents have decreased.

However, he avoided saying anything about the Citizenship Bill, which has evoked intense opposition in the state as well as the entire northeast region.

Accusing the Congress of trying to “compromise” national security, Modi said that after the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers in Pulwama in February, it was for the first time that India could give a convincing reply to Pakistan through the Balakot strike.

“And yet the Congress is demanding proof,” he said.

He also attacked the opposition party for “failing the people of the northeast”.

Modi claimed that for the first time, 100,000 youths had been given loans in Manipur and out of them, 4,000 are women, and also mentioned the scheme for providing Rs 5 lakh to poor people for medical treatment.

Noting free gas connections were given to one lakh families in Manipur, he said: “The Congress government could have done these schemes for the sake of the poor people.”

The arrival of Modi to Manipur from Tripura by the special IAF plane was delayed. By the time he reached Imphal, it was already dusk and many persons had left.

The Prime Minister’s arrival in Imphal came amidst a general strike called by several insurgent groups. Normal life was thrown out of gear and members of public were not seen in good numbers in Imphal and adjoining areas.

Police say that there was no untoward incident during Modi’s visit.

Source: webindia123