Congress Doesn’t See NPP as Threat: MPCC Chief

Modi wave will not have any impact in Meghalaya; this was stated by Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief DD Lapang. While interacting with reporters, Lapang said “Modi wave would not have any impact on the state.”

Lapang further added that Meghalaya Congress did not see the opposition political parties as its strong opponent in the elections, “When I look at the past record (including the 2013 elections), there is none. It is too early to say now how many seats they would be able to win this time.”

Regarding, NPP’s claim that the party will play a big role in the change of government, MPCC chief mentioned, “Congress does not see NPP as a threat at all since it is yet to know who the NPP is.”

“I am not going to judge on the performance of other parties but the records in the past indicate that the Congress has always been the single-largest party. So where is the scope of being challenged,” he asserted, adding, “The alliance of the regional parties against the Congress only sent a message that Congress is the tallest.”