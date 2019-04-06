Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 06 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Congress Gifted Deep-Rooted Corruption To Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu

April 06
12:06 2019
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday lashed out at the Congress alleging that “deep-rooted” corruption was a “gift” of the grand old party, which had ruled the state for several decades.

Addressing a rally in Bordumsa in Changlang district, Mr Khandu claimed that the situation has “changed” after the BJP came to power in the state.

“Our government is already on the job to weed out corruption.. we will not spare anybody found indulging in unlawful activities,” he said.

The recent arrest of a businessman and two government officials allegedly involved in a compensation scam on the ambitious Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) project is a “clear example of our resolve against corruption”, Mr Khandu said.

He said, the Northeastern region and Arunachal Pradesh, in particular, got its due importance after the NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

There were no airports in Arunachal and “it is the Modi government which gifted airports and Advance Landing grounds (ALGs) to the state,” the chief minister said.

The Greenfield Airport at Hollong, near Itanagar, has been sanctioned and PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the project in February, Mr Khandu said.

The NDA government also sanctioned three sainik schools in the state and the first one at Pasighat in East Siang district is already operational, he said.

Mr Khandu said, in order to provide a clean and transparent government, the BJP has fielded 24 new faces for the assembly polls this time.

Arunachal Pradesh is going to simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on April 11.

Source: NDTV

Tags
2019 Assembly ElectionArunachal CM Pema Khanduarunachal pradeshBJPINC
