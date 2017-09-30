Congress Govt in Meghalaya is Corrupt: Alphons Kannanthanam

Attacking the ruling Congress government in Meghalaya, Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam alleged the Mukul Sangma government is “corrupt” and is “not able” to pay salaries to the employees.

“The present government is corrupt to the core. You employ people yet you can t even pay salary. Is there any government in the world which doesn t pay salaries?” the Union Tourism Minister said in an interaction with the media.

“You (the present government) have stolen people s money you have not been able to pay salaries. Now what else do I need to explain…,” he said.

Alphons wondered as to why the state government employees are yet to get the fifth pay commission benefits when the Central government employees are already enjoying the 7th pay commission benefits.

“This is completely unacceptable it is a violation of human rights and human beings to get your pay for the work you do,” he said.

The Union Minister said, “I think Meghalaya must have a BJP government.”

“We want people of Meghalaya… vote for us and we shall proof that your faith is with the right people,” he said, adding, “We want to do big things for Meghalaya.”

On lack of infrastructure that slows down tourism, Alphons said, “These are the basic things that the government will create if we (BJP) come to power. We will do big things in tourism. We will do big things to create jobs for the local people.”

“One big thing our government wants to do when we come to power is to provide the big opportunity to the young people to be trained professionally, to get jobs and of course very fundamental to our core believe is to create an honest government,” he said.

The Union Minister who is also the election in charge of Meghalaya said he will be meeting Christian leaders later today too.

“I will be meeting the Arch Bishop of Shillong today and a pastor of Presbyterian Church. In the future I will call all the community leaders of the state of Meghalaya. We want to share dream of PM and we need to take all the community along,” he said.

He, however, denied that he was appointed to appease the Christian communities in the Country.

“I am not here to appease anybody… and the government is not trying to appease anybody. I have reached here doing a few things in my life,” he said.

“I guess the prime minister was looking for what people can bring on the table and make governance better that was one of the objectives of bringing me here,” he defended.

PTI