Congress has Accepted Defeat: Conrad

The confidence level of ruling Congress in Meghalaya is definitely low after the exit of various senior party leaders from the 2018 race, this was stated by Tura MP and NPP president Conrad Sangma.

“It seemed the demoralised Congress has accepted defeat,” said Sangma, adding, “When their senior does not have confidence, how will the common public have confidence in them.”

Responding to a query about Congress leaders joining NPP, he added, “The decision depends on them as it is their individual call and they will join at an appropriate time.”

He further revealed that his party has already started its poll groundwork, “We are following certain procedures before releasing its third list of candidates for the assembly polls.”

It is to be noted here that senior Congress leaders such as Prestone Tynsong, Rowell Lyngdoh and others have already decided to leave the Congress and join NPP.