Sat, 13 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Congress Has No Right To Teach Naga People By Spreading Negativity: BJP

Congress Has No Right To Teach Naga People By Spreading Negativity: BJP
October 13
16:20 2018
NET Bureau

Hitting back at the Congress’ recent remarks against the BJP-led government at the Centre, the BJP Nagaland unit Friday said that Congress had no right to teach Naga people by spreading negativity.

BJP Nagaland through its chief spokesperson, Kuputo Shohe, said Congress was only projecting itself as “a self righteous paper tiger.”

“We don’t need the teaching of division within society from the Congress party because we are already engaged in the movement of unity, harmony, and progress”, Shohe said.

He claimed that the Naga people have today been given hope by BJP to choose the actual way of development and peace.

“The road for Naga solution has been made possible by BJP and the solution can be brought only by BJP,” chief spokesperson claimed.

Stating that BJP takes pride in having Nagaland state as part of India, Shohe said “We have declared before the world that we have a state named ‘Nagaland’ where the humility of the people, their rich heritage, vibrant culture and traditions glorify India’s Pride.”

He said BJP proudly declares Nagaland as “a gift to this beautiful Nation.”

BJP state unit’s chief spokesperson also said that the Central government was keen to achieve permanent peace with honour and dignity for the people of Nagaland.

He reminded that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first prime minister to recognize the “unique history of the Nagas.”

Shohe maintained that BJP was only the platform that has paved way and given “aspiration and hope to our Naga motherland to pursue a prosperous future.”

SOURCE: Nagaland Post

BJPcongressNaga peopleNagalandnortheast
