Wed, 04 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Office Vandalised, Staff Abused

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Office Vandalised, Staff Abused
March 04
12:23 2020
Four unidentified men allegedly vandalised the Delhi office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and abused his staff on Tuesday evening, police said.
According to a complaint lodged by Mr Chowdhury’s private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit, the four men entered the Congress leader’s office around 5.30 pm enquiring about him.

When the staff present there asked for their contact details, the men insisted on speaking with him over phone, police said.

After their request was declined, the four men allegedly abused the staff and vandalised the office, they added.

Police said investigation into the matter was underway.

Source: NDTV

