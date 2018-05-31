Congress Leading in Ampati By-Poll in Meghalaya

The opposition Congress is leading in the Ampati Assembly byelection in Meghalaya on Thursday

The ruling National People’s Party candidate Clement G. Momin is trailing by 2,365 votes to Congress candidate Miani Dalbot Shira, the eldest daughter of Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

The by-poll was necessitated after Mukul relinquished the seat in March after he was elected from here as well as Songsak assembly constituency defeating senior NPP leader Nihim Dalbot Shira.

The NPP candidate was supported by the coalition partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.

-IANS