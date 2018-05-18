Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 18 May 2018

Northeast Today

Congress Limited to Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar: Tripura CM

Congress Limited to Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar: Tripura CM
May 18
13:44 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rightly predicted that after the Karnataka election, the Congress would be limited to three “Ps” – Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said.

“Modi’s prophecy has come true,” Deb said in a statement on Thursday night. He said the Supreme Court rejected all the false allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah.

“With the grand victory in Karnataka, we are confident that the BJP would continue to achieve victory in next year’s Lok Sabha elections with even a large majority then the present strength,” the Chief Minister said.

-IANS

Karnataka election
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
