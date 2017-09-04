Congress Members Walk out of Assam Assembly

Congress members on Monday walked out of the Assam assembly on the first day of its session after the Speaker reserved his ruling on an adjournment motion on price rise moved by the party. Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia moved the adjournment motion to discuss the rise in prices of essential commodities and the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government’s alleged failure to check it.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, however, opposed the motion and said the issue could be discussed under other provisions related to the house functioning and the adjournment motion was not necessary. Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami then reserved his ruling on the matter.

The Congress legislators staged a walkout, saying that the Speaker should have allowed the motion since the issue was of utmost importance to the people. Later, senior Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi slammed the state government and said it had “failed miserably” in delivering on its promise to bring about ‘achche din’ (good days).

“The BJP promised to bring ‘achche din’ to the people of Assam but these are yet to come. The Speaker did not allow the adjournment motion… if rise in prices of essential commodities is not an important issue, what else is?” Gogoi told the media later.

“The Centre’s economic policies are responsible. Demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax led to price rise. Besides, petrol and cooking gas prices too have increased and affected the common people,” the Congress leader said. He also accused the state government of lack of initiative to bring essential commodities from outside the state to check price rise.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Capital Region Development Authority bill was introduced in the state assembly. The bill is aimed at setting up of a regional authority for preparation of a regional plan for rapid development of the Assam state capital region.

Amendment was brought in the Assam Municipal Bill for a dedicated cadre for municipal administration to transform the urban sector. The new and amendment bills were introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on behalf of Education Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma who was not present in the house.

The new Assam Employees’ Parents Responsibility and Norms for Accountability and Monitoring Bill, 2017 was also introduced in the house. The bill aimed at providing for accountability of employees of the state government or any other organisation in Assam in taking care of their parents and disabled siblings.

Bills were also introduced for setting up four new universities in the state. Another bill which was introduced in the house was the Industrial Disputes (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Assam Science and Technology University (Amendment) Bill, 2017 proposed that the state governor should be made its chancellor.

-Agencies