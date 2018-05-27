Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 27 May 2018

Northeast Today

Congress Names Chandy as Andhra Incharge, Gaurav Gogoi for Bengal

Congress Names Chandy as Andhra Incharge, Gaurav Gogoi for Bengal
May 27
16:33 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Congress on Sunday appointed former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as General Secretary in charge of Andhra Pradesh, replacing Digvijaya Singh, while Gaurav Gogoi is the new in charge of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar.

The changes were made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and have come into force with immediate effect.

Reacting to his new responsibility, Chandy said: “I was appointed due to my vast experience and I am confident of bringing back Congress to Andhra Pradesh.”

A party release, announcing the change, said that the “party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Digvijaya Singh, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC General Secretary in charge of Andhra Pradesh”.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, who was last year removed as General Secretary in charge of Telangana, and divested of the charge of Goa and Karnataka where he was replaced by A. Chella Kumar and K.C. Venugopal respectively, is expected to play a bigger role in the party’s preparations for the assembly elections in his home state later this year.

The party statement commended the contribution of C.P. Joshi, who was so far in charge of West Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

-IANS

Tags
Gaurav Gogoi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.