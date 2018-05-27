Congress Observes Modi Govt’s 4th Anniversary as ‘Vishwasghat Divas’ in Tripura

As part of its nation-wide programme, the Congress in Tripura held protest rallies in different parts of Tripura on Saturday to observe the “Vishwasghat Divas” on the 4th anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Congress leader Gopal Roy said that the “Vishwasghat Divas” (betrayal day) was observed to highlight the failure of pre-poll promises and miss-governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the Centre.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not fulfil any of his pre-poll tall promises including providing two crore jobs per year to the youths,” Roy told the media after a protest rally in Agartala.

He said that the party, as part of observance of “Vishwasghat Divas”, held protests, rallies and dharna in every district of the country on Saturday.

“After the BJP government came to power four years ago, people in general living in much suffering and the masses, specially the minority people are passing their days with a great fear and panic as series of attacks unleashed on them,” the Congress leader said.

Roy, a three-time former Congress MLA, said that in Tripura, without following legal and democratic process, the BJP government in the state autocratically bulldozed a large number of party offices of the Congress and its frontal organisations.

“Some of the Congress offices are 70 years old and have valid official documents. Even the West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector did not follow the court orders against the demolitions,” said Roy, adding the BJP-led alliance government’s functioning in Tripura is “worse than the British rule”.

Officials said the district administrations since May 7 demolished some party offices of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Congress as these were built on government land.

