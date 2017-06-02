Fri, 02 Jun 2017

Congress Office, Vehicles Damaged in Meghalaya; 144 CrPC Imposed

June 02
17:29 2017
Days after the arrest of five student leaders, unknown people set on fire a Congress office and damaged three vehicles in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, police said on Friday.

The Congress office was attacked in the wee hours on Thursday and the main door of the building was partially burnt, they said. A newspaper transport vehicle, a police requisition bus and another vehicle were attacked with petrol bombs in Nongmynsong and Umiam Lake areas respectively in the district on Thursday night. All three vehicles were damaged.

The Ri-Bhoi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC preventing assembly of five or more persons at a public place. Security has also been beefed up in the state capital with the district police bringing additional forces to guard government property and installations.

The attacks came days after five Khasi Students Union (KSU) leaders were arrested for allegedly leading an arson attack at a railway construction site last month in protest against the railway project in Ri-Bhoi district.

The KSU, an influential students body, has aired their opposition to the railway project fearing influx of outsiders in the tribal-dominated state.

-PTI

Khasi Students’ UnionKSU
