NET Bureau

Less than a fortnight after Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised minimum annual income of ₹72,000 for 20% poorest families in India, the party’s Arunachal Pradesh unit has offered ₹5,000 per month for every graduate unemployed youth in the State. State Congress president Takam Sanjoy, who is contesting the Lekang Assembly seat, said this would not be all. The party would also provide a one-time grant of up to ₹20 lakh for higher education to deserving students.

Source: The Hindu