Fri, 06 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Congress protests against suspension of its MPs from Lok Sabha

Congress protests against suspension of its MPs from Lok Sabha
March 06
12:41 2020
Rahul Gandhi led a protest of senior Congress leaders on the Parliament premises on Friday against the suspension of seven party MPs from the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha suspended seven Congress members on Thursday for the remaining period of the Budget Session for “gross misconduct” and “utter disregard” for House rules after they snatched papers from the speaker’s table.

As soon as the Lok Sabha reassembled at 3 pm following an adjournment, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, named Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Wearing black bands, Congress leaders including Mr. Gogoi and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue and alleged that the members were suspended from the House to scare the grand old party.

“But we will not be scared. We will not be scared to demand a discussion on the violence in Delhi, we will raise the issue continuously,” Mr. Gogoi said as the Congress leaders raised slogans demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Source: The Hindu
Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

