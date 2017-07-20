Congress Remains Last Bastion of Hope and Only Alternative: NPCC

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has said that “the political instability of NPF that has lost its regional identity long ago has fueled the growth of saffron forces which is a disturbing trend and does not bode well for the people of Nagaland.”

“At this juncture, the Indian National Congress (INC) remains the only alternative for the people of Nagaland to protect our rights and also uphold the principles of secularism, socialism and democracy that has come under severe attack from saffron forces,” NPCC said in a press statement.

“Recent political developments in Nagaland have come full circle with the Naga People’s Front (NPF) severing ties with BJP after cohabiting for many years as natural ally. Their feeble explanation of making BJP to ride piggy-back to contain the growth of saffron party has become the most ridiculous political excuse of recent times,” the statement added.

NPCC has alleged that “ever since BJP came to power in May 2014, the political narrative of the country has been dictated by RSS and its fringe elements that seek to impose their majoritarian diktats on people across the country.”

“In Nagaland, NPCC has been the lone voice of resistance against the onslaught of saffron forces that is looking to gain foothold in every possible ways and means. The warnings of the NPCC are now becoming reality due to the indifference of our people, majority of whom are still living in denial mode,” NPCC said in the statement.

The statement further stated that “in this struggle to protect the state and its people, the NPCC welcomes all right thinking citizens to support and strengthen the INC which remains the last bastion of hope in defeating the hordes of communal forces at our doorsteps seeking to destroy our way of life. As the people have lost total faith in the ability of the present government to deliver on all fronts for the past 15 years, NPCC is ready to shoulder responsibility in giving new hope and new direction to the people of Nagaland if given an opportunity.”