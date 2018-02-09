Congress Says Not Averse to Post-Poll Alliance in Nagaland

Congress, which is fighting upcoming Nagaland assembly elections alone, on Thursday said that it was not averse to have post-poll alliance with any secular political party to form government in the state.

Congress has fielded candidates in 20 constituencies in February 27 polls for the 60 seats in Nagaland assembly. The result will come on March 3 along with Tripura and Meghalaya.

“The party is contesting the ensuing election on its own but we are willing to have a post-poll alliance of secular parties to form the government”, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) chief, Kewekhape Therie, told PTI.

“Except for BJP, we are ready for post-poll alliance with any other political party in the state,” he added. The Congress had ruled the state for five terms in the past but since 2003 it has been in the opposition.

Meanwhile, the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) President Shurhozelie Liezietsu while claiming that the party will return to power, had sent an invitation to other political parties stating “we will form the government again and smaller parties whichever wants to be with us will be taken into our fold.

NPF is contesting on 59 seats. Other major contenders with double figures, National People’s Party, fighting on 27 seats and JD(U) on 15 seats are also not having any pre-poll alliance, but have declared to extend support in the formation of the government.

The only pre-poll alliance in the state is the BJP and newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) led by three times former Chief Minister and sitting MP, Neiphiu Rio. The BJP is contesting on 20 seats.

-PTI