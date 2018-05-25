Congress to Observe Modi Govt Anniversary as ‘Vishwasghat Divas’

The Congress across the country would observe as “Vishwasghat Divas” the 4th anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government on Saturday to highlight the failure of pre-poll promises and miss-governance, a party leader said in Agartala on Thursday.

“The Congress would observe the 4th anniversary of Modi government as ‘Vishwasghat Divas’ (betrayal day) all over the country to highlight the failure of pre-poll promises and miss-governance of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) led government,” AICC member and Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha told the media.

Accompanied by other party leaders, Sinha, said that the Prime Minister did not fulfil any of his pre-poll promises including providing of job to the youths. He said that the party as part of observance of ‘Vishwasghat Divas’ would hold protests, rallies and dharna in every district of the country on Saturday.

“After the BJP government came to power four years ago, people in general living in much distress and the masses specially the minority people are passing their days with a great fear and panic,” Sinha said.

He said that in Tripura, without following legal and democratic process, the BJP government in the state unilaterally bulldozed many party offices of the Congress and its frontal organisations in different parts of Tripura.

“Some of the Congress offices are 70 years old and have valid official documents. Even the West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector did not follow the local court orders against the demolitions,” he said.

Officials said the district administrations since May 7 demolished some party offices of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Congress as these were built on government land.

The Congress leader said the BJP government unethically bulldozed some party offices without even prior notice.

-IANS