Congress to oppose any accord that changes Manipur’s geography

NET Bureau

A high-level All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegation led by former union minister and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh is on a visit to the North East to study the situation arising out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the Naga peace accord.

The delegation, which includes former union minister and AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, reached Imphal on Sunday afternoon on a two-day visit to Manipur. The six-member delegation later held a meeting with the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (I) office bearers at the Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

The meeting was attended by Congress Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, newly appointed PCC president Moirangthem Okendra, former MLAs and other party workers.

Later, addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan, former CM Ibobi Singh said the Congress party was welcoming the effort to bring a permanent and lasting solution to the Naga issue. But it should not create problems in Manipur.

When the then Congress governments at the Centre signed peace accords, including the Punjab accord, Mizo accord, etc., no geography of any state was disturbed, he said. On the NRC issue, he said a wide-range discussion was required in Manipur. However, the Congress will continue to oppose the CAB, he said.

Echoing a similar feeling, Jairam Ramesh said the Congress team came to Manipur first because of the urgency of the Naga peace accord as the framework agreement signed between the Centre and the Naga groups four years ago still remains a secret. He said the Congress will oppose any peace accord which changes the geography of Manipur. The party will also oppose the CAB in and outside Parliament, the visiting Congress leader said.

He also alleged that the whole issues of NRC, CAB and Article 370 were being raised to divert the minds of the people from the economic crisis affecting the country.

The AICC delegation later left Imphal for Shillong on Monday morning, party sources said.

Source: The Assam Tribune