Thu, 17 May 2018

Northeast Today

Congress to Push for Govt Formation in Manipur, Meghalaya

Congress to Push for Govt Formation in Manipur, Meghalaya
May 17
21:11 2018
The Congress leaders in Meghalaya and Manipur said on Thursday that they will stake claim for formation of government in the two states since the party had emerged as the single largest party in the recent elections.

The Congress leaders said that since the BJP which had become the single largest party in Karnataka was allowed to form the government the same should not be denied to the Congress.

In Meghalaya, the National People’s Party had bagged 19 seats in the 60 member House and the Congress had secured 21 seats but was denied the chance to form the government in February.

Former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh told IANS that he will stake claim to form the Congress government.

In Meghalaya, the Congress had secured 28 seats while the BJP got just 21 in the March 2017 elections.

He said that this chance cannot be denied to the party since the BJP was given a chance to form the government after denying the same to the Congress and JDS combined which command a majority in the southern state.

-IANS

