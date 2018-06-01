Congress Victory in Ampati Will Not Create Political Instability: Meghalaya CM

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that the defeat of his ruling National People’s Party (NPP) to the opposition Congress in the Ampati Assembly bypoll will not create political instability for his coalition government.

Conrad, who is still a Lok Sabha member from Tura constituency, voiced confidence that his state government will complete its full term.

“Congress’ victory in Ampati will not affect us (MDA government). We are working together… and will complete our term.”

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma dubbed the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government as an “ad-hoc government” whose Chief Minister is yet to be elected to the Assembly.

Asked if he will stake claim to form the government, Mukul Sangma told IANS: “You know how the politics in Meghalaya is. Naturally, there will be a political upheaval as the people across the country have given their mandate to the BJP. Certainly here too. We (Congress) are keeping our cards close to our chest.”

The Congress with Thursday’s win has increased its MLAs’ tally to 21 and emerged as the single-largest party in the 60-member Assembly.

Congress candidate Miani Dalbot Shira defeated her nearest NPP rival Clement Momin by 3,191 votes.

The NPP has 20 members in the Assembly, and is supported by United Democratic Party (seven), People’s Democratic Front (four), Bharatiya Janata Party and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (two each), Nationalist Congress Party (one), besides two Independents.

