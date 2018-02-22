Congress Walkout in Assam over Rejection of Adjournment Motion

The opposition Congress MLAs on Thursday staged a walkout in Assam Assembly when the Speaker did not allow a discussion over their adjournment motion on “deteriorating law and order”.

Before the House began its businesses for the day, the Congress submitted an adjournment motion to Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami for a discussion in the wake of the killing of a trader on Wednesday night in Guwahati.

Congress MLA Abdul Khaleque raised the issue even before starting of the Question Hour. Goswami asked him to sit down saying he will take a decision on it as per rule.

After the Question Hour ended, Khaleque and his party colleague Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha again drew attention of the Speaker, who again turned it down.

“A businessman was shot dead in the middle of the city. The law and order is collapsing drastically. This is a serious issue,” Khaleque said.

With the Speaker refusing to adjourn all businesses to discuss the issue, Congress MLAs staged a walkout in protest. Goswami later said in the House that an adjournment motion can be brought only if the matter is of urgent public importance.

“It is nothing like that law and order has collapsed in the state. A matter, even though is urgent, can be discussed in the House by bringing in through other instruments than adjournment motion. So, I disallowed the motion,” he said.

