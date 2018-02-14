Congress Will Form Govt in Meghalaya on Its Own: Pala

Former Union Minister Vincent H. Pala on Wednesday exuded confidence that Meghalaya’s ruling Congress will come to power on its own after the February 27 assembly elections.

“We (Congress) are contesting in all the 60 assembly constituencies alone. In the past, Congress has worked with like-minded parties but this time, the party alone will form the government,” he told journalists.

“As of now, we don’t think we will require the support of other parties to form the government,” added the two-time Lok Sabha member from Shillong,

Pala also accused the BJP, which has fielded 47 candidates, of having some tacit understanding with the regional parties in some of the assembly constituencies where they have not fielded candidates.

Asked what if Manipur situation repeats in Meghalaya, Pala said he was confident this would not happen.

“The BJP had won 14 to 16 seats in Manipur. But the BJP will not win a single seat in Meghalaya. Therefore, the situation in Meghalaya will be totally different,” he asserted.

