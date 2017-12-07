Congress Will Get Majority in Assembly Elections: Meghalaya CM

Downplaying desertion of ministers and MLAs from the ruling Congress ahead of the 2018 elections, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Wednesday claimed that the party will come back with a majority in the 60-member House.

Assembly elections are due in Meghalaya early next year. “I am telling you we are coming back with close to 40 seats in 2018. Watch my words,” he told reporters at the sideline of a programme in Shillong.

His statement came in the wake of at least three Congress ministers including state Congress president and four times chief minister D D Lapang announcing that they would not contest the upcoming poll and four former cabinet ministers not seeking re-elections on Congress tickets.

Hitting at those who intended to desert the Congress, the chief minister said, “Thousands of Congress supporters are betrayed (by such legislators). Its not a question of betraying Mr A or B, but its betraying thousands of Congress supporters who have given them opportunity to serve them and the state.”

On his style of functioning, which some ministers have complained about, the chief minister said “as per procedures, if a minister is not available, the file noting will be written minister on tour” and then put up to the chief minister.”

He said “In the interest of the people, We dont wait for people who dont come and attend office.” Taking a dig at former Forest Minister Prestone Tynsong’s travel to Kolkata, Mukul said, “They travel like they have someone important waiting for them there.”

“The post of a minister is a very responsible post it is not for someone to go Shillong to Kolkata and Kolkata to Shillong you find out you do RTI of these ministers how many times these ministers have been travelling to Kolkata and Kolkata to Shillong what job they have in Kolkata?,” he asked.

