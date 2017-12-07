Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 07 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Congress Will Get Majority in Assembly Elections: Meghalaya CM

Congress Will Get Majority in Assembly Elections: Meghalaya CM
December 07
12:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Downplaying desertion of ministers and MLAs from the ruling Congress ahead of the 2018 elections, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Wednesday claimed that the party will come back with a majority in the 60-member House.

Assembly elections are due in Meghalaya early next year. “I am telling you we are coming back with close to 40 seats in 2018. Watch my words,” he told reporters at the sideline of a programme in Shillong.

His statement came in the wake of at least three Congress ministers including state Congress president and four times chief minister D D Lapang announcing that they would not contest the upcoming poll and four former cabinet ministers not seeking re-elections on Congress tickets.

Hitting at those who intended to desert the Congress, the chief minister said, “Thousands of Congress supporters are betrayed (by such legislators). Its not a question of betraying Mr A or B, but its betraying thousands of Congress supporters who have given them opportunity to serve them and the state.”

On his style of functioning, which some ministers have complained about, the chief minister said “as per procedures, if a minister is not available, the file noting will be written minister on tour” and then put up to the chief minister.”

He said “In the interest of the people, We dont wait for people who dont come and attend office.” Taking a dig at former Forest Minister Prestone Tynsong’s travel to Kolkata, Mukul said, “They travel like they have someone important waiting for them there.”

“The post of a minister is a very responsible post it is not for someone to go Shillong to Kolkata and Kolkata to Shillong you find out you do RTI of these ministers how many times these ministers have been travelling to Kolkata and Kolkata to Shillong what job they have in Kolkata?,” he asked.

-PTI

Tags
Meghalaya Assembly ElectionsMukul Sangma
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.