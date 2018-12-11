Congress Wins 2 States, TRS Supreme In Telangana, Madhya Pradesh Fight On

NET Bureau

After winning the polls in Telangana, TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has said that he would work towards solving the issues faced by the farmers in the state. The Mizo National Front or MNF has got the majority in Mizoram, the Election Commission informed.

It was the last Congress stronghold in the northeast. The Congress has started sending overtures to form the government in Rajasthan. The party is leading in the state and its Rajasthan chief Sachin Pilot has said that he is in contact with “like-minded” people.

The party has taken a big lead in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan but is engaged in a close contest with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Mr. Pilot, who is confident of getting a majority in Rajasthan, claimed today that the mandate was against the BJP because they were arrogant. Another Congress leader Ashok Gehlot lauded party president Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. The final results will be announced in the evening.

In Mizoram, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla lost elections in both the constituencies he was contesting from. In Telangana, KCR’s supporters have started celebrating the imminent win. His daughter K Kavitha said his hard work had paid off. “We are seeing the response of the people. The hard work in four and a half years has paid off,” said Ms. Kavitha. “Nobody knows Telangana like KCR,” she said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reacted to the poll trends, saying demonetization was among the many reasons behind the BJP’s defeat.

SOURCE: NDTV