Congress Wrestle Down NPP in Garo Council

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

The Congress party in Meghalaya is upbeat as it has been able to wrestle down National People’s Party (NPP) on Tuesday to return to power in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

In September 2015, NPP wining 10 seats in the council election forged alliance with Garo National Council and BJP to form the executive committee under the leadership of Denang T Sangma as its Chief Executive Member (CEM).

However, after about one and half year, Denang T Sangma resigned as NPP council member Boston Marak, cousin of NPP national president Conrad K. Sangma rebelled against his own party and shifted his loyalty to the Congress party.

In March, Denang had resigned from the council and the budget for this year could not be passed. Thereafter, an administrative rule was imposed in the council. Last week Boston resigned from the post of chairman of the council, which paved the way for the fresh election for the post of CEM, which he won convincingly with 17 votes in the house of 29 members.

The election to the post of CEM was necessitated after the NPP-led Executive Committee led by Denang Sangma collapsed on March 31 before facing the no-confidence motion brought by the Congress-led opposition.

Congress party had won seven seats in the council election 2015. However, with different independents and NPP members shifting loyalty to Congress, Boston has been able consolidate Congress party’s return in district council ahead of 2018 assembly election in Meghalaya.

Boston defeated Sukaram K. Sangma of NPP by a margin of six votes after one of the NPP alliance member of the council cross-voted in favour of Boston.

Out of the 29 member of district council present in the house the Congress had a strength of 16 members while the NPP alliance had 13 on its side.

Since the election was conducted by the Deputy Chairman of the GHADC, NPP member from Darugre Mettrinson G Momin, the NPP alliance was reduced to 12 members.

Interestingly, when the voting by secret ballot took place, one of the NPP alliance member voted in favour of the Congress candidate raising Boston Marak’s vote tally to 17 and reducing the NPP number to 11.

Accepting the verdict, defeated NPP candidate for the CEM post Sukaram K Sangma and former CEM Denang T Sangma congratulated the win by Boston Marak assuring support from the opposition benches for the smooth running of the district council.

“We knew the numbers were staked against us but in the true spirit of democracy we accepted the contest. The Council has been under three months of Administrator rule and with this election we hope normal functioning shall be restored,” said Sukaram K Sangma.

Newly elected CEM Boston Marak in his first speech as the new CEM appealed to all to work together in ensuring a smooth governance of the second oldest autonomous body in the state.

“We must work unitedly and issues on party lines should not take precedence in the smooth functioning of the district council. We must ensure we work like an all party government,” said Boston Marak.

The post for nominated member to district council is still lying vacant as the decision to nominate has to be approved by the state cabinet. The state cabinet had nominated a Congress party functionary Selma D. Shira, which is yet to receive Governor’s green signal. It is expected that with Congress regaining the power in the district council, it would be easy for them to ensure their choice of candidate in the district council.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress has congratulate Boston Marak on being elected the new CEM of the GHADC.

“This has shown the confidence of his peers in his leadership. The cross voting from the NPP/BJP camp further shows the lack of faith in the current leadership of their alliance, which include the Kongkal brothers who had been meddling in the District Council affairs during the tenure of the previous Executive Committee led by Denang T. Sangma,” said Richard Marak, president of Youth Congress.

He said that the highhandedness of the NPP high command is finally taking its toll and cracking the party in the middle with dissent among its ranks.

Kongkal brothers refer to James K. Sangma, NPP MLA from Dadenggre and Conrad K. Sangma, Tura Lok Sabha MP.

“We also congratulate the members and supporters of the newly formed council in their conscientious and historic decision to go with the mandate of the people and form a new council in the true spirit of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution despite all the obstacles that were trying to prevent this historic occasion. We look forward to the new era that will be ushered to the GHADC under the leadership of Boston Marak and hope that the functioning of the GHADC will be more transparent and autonomous as it is meant to be”, Richard added.