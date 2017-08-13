Conquer Pakistan-Administered Kashmir, Boycott All Chinese Goods: Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said India should attack Pakistan and conquer Pakistan-administered Kashmir as he called for a complete boycott of all Chinese goods.

Speaking at the India TV conclave ‘Vande Mataram’, Ramdev said: “So many of our jawans have been martyred. They (Pakistan) have attacked us so many times. Why not a war to end all such attacks? We should conquer Pakistan-administered Kashmir and merge it with India.”

He also said that India “should support Balochistan independent movement and break Pakistan into three parts”. Ramdev, who has a huge business empire, disclosed that his company is “in the process of” acquiring 150 acres of land in Jammu and Kashmir, and “would be offering jobs to Kashmiri youths soon”.

He also called for a boycott of all Chinese goods in India, saying that China was fully backing Pakistan in its terror activities. “We can easily outpace China and become a superpower,” he said.

Ramdev said he was very optimistic about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government taking action against terror masterminds like Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim and Masood Azhar.

“Wait till 2019, I think he can do it,” he said. The yoga guru claimed that anyone “who masters the art of yoga, can never become a terrorist”, adding that “not a single person who has mastered yoga ever became a terrorist” in history.

He said that a terrorist or a suicide bomber normally has a “dyslexic problem” because he is brainwashed to the core. On the other hand, a person who has learnt Yoga believes the world is his family. “For him, all religions and God, in all his manifestations, are the same,” Ramdev said.

-IANS