Conrad meets Shah over ILP and tribal issues

NET Web Desk

In accordance to the implementation of the Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya, and to protect the rights of the tribal people, CM Conrad Sangma along with a delegation of ministers visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

The delegation comprised Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling, Chairman of Meghalaya Planning Board Lambor Malgniang and others, informed Shah about a resolution passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly for the implementation of ILP in the State.

Amit Shah has assured that tribal rights would be protected by the Central Government.

As per local reports, Sangma said, “MDA partners met Amit Shah to urge the Centre to implement ILP in the State. The Home Minister has assured that the Central Government is examining the matter.”

The Chief Minister, quoting the Home Minister, said that the Constitution of India has different provisions to protect the rights of the tribals and “the Government of India will never allow those rights to be diluted in any way”.

He further said that Shah has assured the delegation that the Centre would work with the Meghalaya Government to ensure that the interests of the tribal people are safeguarded.

On the issue of ILP implementation, the Union Home Minister said that the Central Government is examining the resolution passed by the Meghalaya Assembly.