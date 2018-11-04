Conrad Sangma Assures Developing Dura Kalakgre in West Garo Hills

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday visited Dura Kalakgre village in West Garo Hills and discussed measures to initiate welfare and development of the village and its adjoining area. Dura Kalakgre village is the main source of water for the town of Tura. The village is located on the foothills of Nokrek Biosphere Reserve.

At Dura Kalakgre village, about 40 km from Tura, villagers of Oragitok, Chandigre, Tosekgre, Baladingre and Sakalgre had assembled to express their concerns and place before CM Conrad Sangma about issues pertaining to the development of the village and its adjoining areas on the foothills of the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve.

The main road to the village is under construction and the villagers had sought for his intervention for its early completion. They have also sought his intervention for improving connectivity between Dura Kalakgre and other neighbouring villages to enhance connectivity for transportation of agriculture and horticulture produces.

The farmers of the area are mainly involved in orange plantation and squash plantation. The site being adjacent to Nokrek Reserve has the potential for tourism and the people have also sought for development of basic amenities to cater to the need of visiting tourist.

Village headman of Dura Kalakgre, Tosekgre, Sakalgre and Baladingre submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to consider their demands. He has assured to take up the memorandum on an urgent basis.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma travelled in a gypsy to reach the village, where the road is still under construction along with Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Thomas A. Sangma and Government Chief Whip Marcuise Marak.

He informed that under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund of NABARD, the demand for connecting road to different villages would be initiated.

“The villages in the foothills of Nokrek are lush green and beautiful. By enhancing connectivity and creating basic amenities, we will be able to market the villages as eco-tourism destination in Garo Hills,” said Conrad Sangma.

He assured to consider the demand of enhancing water supply in the villages.

“Dura Kalakgre and adjoining villages has been generously contributing for the supply of potable water to Tura town but the irony has been that no attention was given in the past for these villages. We will provide thrust to ensure that our government is able to repay back and ensure basic development in these village,” added Conrad Sangma.

The area is remote in terms of location as connectivity is an hurdle, the Chief Minister has acknowledge the demand for setting of sub-health centres in these area to cater to the need of the village. He has issued a directive to the department to consider the demand of the area in the next financial year for setting up of a sub-health centre at Dura Kalakgre.

On promoting tourism in Nokrek and the adjoining villages, he said that the US was keen to collect the remains of a plane that crashed during the World War –II in the area and urged the locals to preserve the site.

Conrad Sangma further informed that Rs 22 cr has been sanctioned to develop road and 12 cr for construction of view point, the rest area in Nokrek, while 600 cr is being expected from World Bank for initiating catchment protection and sustainable alternative to jhum cultivation along the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve.