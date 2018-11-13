Conrad Sangma Reviews Implementation of Central Schemes

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday held the monthly review meeting with DCs and BDOs of all districts of the State to discuss way forward on the effective implementation of the central schemes. He held the video conferencing from Delhi, while DCs and BDOs were present in the respective districts.

In an official release issued to the media it was stated that during Tuesday’s video conferencing, Conrad Sangma reviewed the implementation of MG-NREGS, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY), National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Swacch Bharat Mission.

Conrad Sangma directed DCs and BDOs of all the districts to complete the implementation of the project in the requisite time frame. He also told them to set target for effective completion of the projects, particularly those that are being delayed.

“We have discussed in length way forward for proper implementation of the projects which will be to the advantage of the beneficiaries and the people of the State,” said the Chief Minister.

He informed that monthly review programme through video conferencing has been very effective as this ensures monitoring and accountability and instill sense of good governances and improves the overall implementation of the projects at the grassroots level.

The initiative started by the Chief Minister to hold meeting through video conferencing has enabled the use of technology to the advantage of administration and has brought administration and governance closer