Conrad Sangma Takes Oath as Meghalaya CM

National People’s Party president Conrad Sangma was on Tuesday sworn in as the 12th chief minister of Meghalaya by Governor Ganga Prasad in Shillong.

Sangma, 40, who is currently a Lok Sabha member from Tura, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Prasad at the Raj Bhavan. Apart from Sangma, 11 other cabinet ministers were also sworn in by the governor.

They are Prestone Tynsong, Comingone Ymbon, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Conrad’s brother James P K Sangma (all from NPP), Metbah Lyngdoh, Lakhmen Rymbui, Kyrmen Shylla (all UDP), Banteidor Lyngdoh (PDF), Hamlet Dohling (PDF), Samlin Malngiang (HSPDP) and A L Hek (BJP).

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli were present at the swearing-in ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sangma on becoming the chief minister.

“Congratulations to @SangmaConrad on taking oath as Meghalaya CM. I also congratulate all others who were sworn in today. My best wishes to this team as it begins to work towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people of Meghalaya,” he tweeted.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Sangma told reporters that his government is clear about its agenda which is good governance. “… We feel that governance has been missing and it is important to get everything on track and of course many sectors that need to be looked into,” he said.

“I want to say that we as a cabinet, as a government and in fact all the MLAs and political parties will work together to take our state forward,” he added.

Shah also took to Twitter to congratulate Sangma. “Congratulations to the newly sworn in CM of Meghalaya Sri @SangmaConrad and his team. I am sure that the new government of Meghalaya under the central guidance of PM@narendramodi ji will act as a double engine to bring peace, progress and prosperity in the state of Meghalaya,” Shah tweeted.

Outgoing chief minister Mukul Sangma said, “I wish the new team my best wishes and I hope they do justice to the people and the state befitting to the expectations and aspirations of those who have given them the mandate.”

The Conrad Sangma government is supported by the United Democratic Party (6 MLAs), Peoples’ Democratic Party (4), two MLAs each of the Hills State Peoples Democratic Party and the BJP and an Independent MLA Samuel Sangma.

First time UDP MLA Kyrmen Shylla, 26, became the youngest minister. Meghalaya threw up a fractured mandate on Saturday with the Congress emerging the largest party winning 21 seats.

