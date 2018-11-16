Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 16 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Conrad Sangma to Address the Press on National Press Day

Conrad Sangma to Address the Press on National Press Day
November 16
11:59 2018
NET Bureau

On the occasion of National Press Day on Friday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will address the press fraternity at a Seminar on the theme “Journalistic Ethics in the Digital Age,” organised by The Shillong Press Club in presence of Information and Public Relations Minister AL Hek.

A friendly football match will also be held as part of the celebration between Chief Minister’s XI and Shillong Press Club at JNS Complex, Polo Ground, Shillong from 4:30 pm onwards.

The Chief Minister’s team will include his cabinet colleague and members of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), while the Shillong Press Club team will include members of the press fraternity. This was informed in an official release.

0 Comments

0 Comments

