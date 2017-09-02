Conrad Tells Youth to Follow Ideals of Purno Sangma

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Tura MP Conrad K. Sangma urged the students of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to follow the ideals of late Purno Agitok Sangma in their own lives to realise his (late Sangma) dream of a progressive nation.

Conrad was speaking at the first memorial lecture on Purno Agitok Sangma at Nehu, Tura campus on Friday, wherein retired professor of Dibrugarh University Udayon Mishra delivered a talk on the theme “India’s North East Experience”.

“Late Purno Sangma had guts and courage to face all kinds of challenge. He followed the principle of humility and had a clear conscience. The younger generation should learn to be humble in their conduct to achieve whatever they want in their lives”, said Conrad, while recollecting his late father’s struggle in life.

He explained to the students on the vision of late Purno Sangma, who had always pitched and mooted that North Eastern Council (NEC) was strengthened as a regional policy making organisation.

“Late Purno Sangma wanted that an organisation in North East should formulate policies for its own people as there were several opportunities in the region, which needed attention from its own people. He (late Sangma) had a vision for a separate mini Parliament in North East and have recommended multiple parliamentary system in the country”, recollected Conrad, while saying that late Sangma had a different vision and mindset for the progress and development of North East.

Urging the Vice Chancellor of Nehu Prof. S. K Srivastava and pro vice chancellor Prof. G. Singaiah, Conrad said, “There has to be a balance between Shillong and Tura campus of the University and more and more course and departments should be opened at the campus in Tura, so that the students of not just Garo hills but entire North East derives its benefit”.

Prof Udayon Mishra said that late Sangma had been able to push North East amongst the Indian states overcoming challenges of pluralism.

In his talk on North East Experience, Mishra said, “In 1964 government of India signed a ceasefire agreement with NSCN, which looked more like an agreement between two countries. It significance that government is in a position to initiate a dialogue after several rounds of talks. It is a sign of maturity of India democracy”.

Dadenggre MLA James K. Sangma and former Rajya Sabha MP Thomas A. Sangma amongst other dignitaries also attended the lecture.

Earlier in the day, Conrad and James along with other family members paid homage to late Sangma at the graveyard at Bishop Compound Tura. A prayer service was held in memory of Sangma at NPP office in Tura and also at his residence in the evening.