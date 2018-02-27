Conservation Education Van Dedicated to Serve Manas Landscape

Joanna Kempkers, High Commissioner of New Zealand to India has graced an occasion where she dedicated a Conservation Education Van to Manas National Park in presence of Kampa Borgoyari and other senior govt. functionaries at a function held at Bashbari on 26th February 2018. Conceptualised and developed by Aaranyak, under its Manas Tiger Conservation Programme (MTCP), the education van is to be used extensively for disseminating conservation messages among the communities living around Manas. Kempkers expressed her great satisfaction for the initiative and she hoped that the van will help to bring the communities closer towards Manas.

The Education Van is equipped with different conservation education materials, display items, banners, and items for audiovisual media like a projector, generator, sound system and other accessories. The Van is modified in such a way that small laboratory equipment can also be carried with it for using on-site demonstration. Provision for carrying a folding tent is also there so that education materials can be exhibited at any place. The outside of the vehicle is designed with flora & fauna available locally.

This help in attracting the people towards the vehicle and by taking this opportunity of community gathering, on the spot awareness and education programmes are performed. The outside part has been made attractive with catchy designing so that a permanent image can be created among the people of the entire landscape and this vehicle becomes a known name in every household.

As part of MTCP, a Conservation Theatre has been conceptualized and performed among the illiterate and poorly educated target audience. The conservation theatre has been developed bringing experienced theatre personality where we chose a group of around 15 local youths as actors. The drama is based on local popular folktales blended with modern conservation messages. This Education van is used extensively for performing 102 shows of the conservation theatre covering an audience of around thirty thousand people from the entire landscape. More conservation theatre shows are being planned for the landscape.

The Education Van has also been used for taking Conservation Education to the schools. Since the schools are scattered at a very wide range of the target area across Manas Tiger Reserve, this well equipped Van helps to organise programmes in the schools at a short notice. With its small laboratory and other Teaching Learning Materials, a systematic procedure for involving the students has been initiated and the Education Van is playing the most vital role in this process.

The use of the van would continue for several years as Aaranyak and its partners are continuously involved in Conservation Education in the state.

It is worth mentioning that Aaranyak and Forest department, BTC has been working for the overall improvement of conservation and protection of Manas Tiger Reserve for over a decade. In 2015, Aaranyak initiated the Manas Tiger Conservation Programme (MTCP), to further strengthen the momentum. The MTCP is lead by Aaranyak and being implemented in partnership with the Forest Department BTC, Wildlife Conservation Trust, Panthera, and Awely, is actively working towards improvement of protection, conservation and community wellbeing in Manas National Park and its fringe areas.