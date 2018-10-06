Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 06 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Construction of Nagaland Medical College Begins

October 06
13:11 2018
NET Bureau

The Nagaland government has started constructions for the Nagaland Medical College in Kohima, according to a statement from the Nagaland unit of National Health Mission on Friday.

Unlike other occasions when events of such magnitude means the department concerned issue invitations to the local press for coverage, this was a hush-hush affair. Even the state government’s mouthpiece, the Directorate of Public Relations, was not invited to cover the event.

The statement informed that the minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom appreciated ‘Kohima village for their cooperation, understanding and kindness towards the state government and the department of Health and Family Welfare for making it possible to setup the Nagaland Medical College within Kohima village jurisdiction.’

According to the department, he was speaking “during the dedication service for the commencement of construction of Nagaland Medical College, Kohima.” He was reported as saying that the medical college would be operational by 2020.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror

