Consultation on Status of Child Protection Held in Guwahati

Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) organised the 1st Zonal Level Consultation on the Status of Child Protection Mechanism with special focus on the Performance of the DCPU and Police in Assam in collaboration with UNICEF Assam at Yuva Vikas Kendra, Amingaon, Guwahati, stated an official release.

ASCPCR chairperson Dr. Sunita Changkakati speaking on the occasion mentioned that there is a requirement of strong coordination and collaboration among the various stakeholders.

“In order to cater to the needs of children in need of care and protection, there are various services that are in operation by government as well as civil society organizations. Various departments and authorities such as the Judiciary, the Police administration, the Civil administration etc. have been made responsible to protect and promote the rights of the children and to render protective and rehabilitative services to the children in need of care and protection,” she said.

“But the recent studies and the status of implementation of the schemes meant for child protection and rehabilitation reveals these have not been able to suffice to the requirement or have not been able to provide quality services to the children and thus there was a requirement to collate the prime stakeholders i.e the Police and the District Child Protection Unit on a single platform to discuss the issues and come to a collaborative understanding and increased convergence she mentioned,” she added.

Surendra Kumar, IPS, IGP (CID), while addressing the gathering, explained the role and responsibility of the Police Department in dealing with the cases of offence against children such as child marriage, child sexual abuse, child labour, child beggary, cruelty against children, child trafficking etc.

He mentioned that there is shortage of women police to cater to the needs of the practical scenario, but, we have to understand that this should not hamper our commitment to protect our children from all form of abuse.

Kamal Kr. Baishya, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup, addressing the gathering mentioned that there is a strong need of convergence and a common understanding of our jurisdiction and linkage with other stakeholders for a composite service delivery to the children to protect them from abuse and provide them with protective and rehabilitative services.

Shweta Sharma, representative of UNICEF Assam made a special thanks to the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for organizing the same.

She mentioned that dialogue between the stakeholders help facilitate service delivery to be strong and better.

Surendra Talkhedkar, Eminent Social Worker focused on the commitment of our own self towards the cause of the children.

He further mentioned that children are as tender as flower and it is our moral and social responsibility to protect and provide them an environment for development.

The consultation ended with an elaborate group exercise between all the stakeholders and fostered the emergence of suggestions and way forward which would again foster a strong and increased coordination to provide quality service to the children in need of care and protection and to provide a conducive environment for them free from all forms of abuse and violence.

Among the participants were the Deputy Superintendent of Police, 2nd OC of Police Stations, District Child Protection Officer, Protection Officer (I/C), Protection Officer (NIC), Chairperson and Members of Child Welfare Committee, Members of the Juvenile Justice Board and CHILDLINE from Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Hojai, Darrang, Morigaon, Nalbari,