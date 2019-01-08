Consumer Rights Organization Launched in Nagaland

NET Bureau

The Consumer Rights Organization (CRO) Nagaland, a nationally registered non-political and non-profit organization was formally launched on Monday in Dimapur at Hotel Saramati with Advisor, Food & Civil Supplies, Pukhayi Assumi, MLA, as special guest.

The Advisor, in his address, informed that the Legal Metrology & Consumer Protection Department is the nodal department for implementation of the Consumer Protection Act and Rules. He also said various consumer disputes redressal agencies including the Nagaland State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum and Nagaland State Consumer Helpline with toll-free number 1800-345-3701, have been set up to attend to the complaints and grievances of consumers.

“The common man is becoming the target of exploitation of market forces due to lack of awareness, education, poverty, and ignorance. Therefore, consumer education has become very important since it is the only tool to protect the consumer. The Department (LM&CP) has taken up a number of activities such as consumer awareness programmes and campaigns in the state to enhance consumer awareness and promote a strong consumer movement,” he said.

Earlier, President, CRO Nagaland, James E Jungio, in his address spelled out the aims and objectives of the CRO. The president informed the aims of CRO Nagaland include protection of women and children against exploitation, to educate and update citizens on the latest consumer laws, issues related to fair price shops and price rise, and malpractices adopted by food vendors including artificial ripening of fruits.

Jungio also said the CRO would take up corruption issues in government, semi-government and private sectors, to assist the government in flood relief works and preview their activities regularly, and to address adverse effects of global warming and encourage afforestation.

The CRO president informed that a complaint filed by a consumer has to be submitted in writing to the head office CRO Nagaland. “The complaint will be verified for authenticity and a notice will be sent to the person or firm complained against asking a reply within a definite timeframe. Action to be taken is then decided upon by the committee”, Jungio added.

