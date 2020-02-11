Continue to strive for perfection in research: VC

NET Bureau

Continue to strive for perfection in research with utmost dedication, said RGU vice chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha here on Monday.

In his address to valedictory function of a four-day intensive workshop on ‘Computational biology & basics of bioinformatics’ for life science research scholars, he lauded varsity’s bioinformatics centre (BIFC) co-coordinator Prof. R.K. Singh for the event to enhance academic skills of the researchers before giving away certificates to 24 trainees.

The New Delhi-based BIFC conducted event aimed at developing computational skills of data analysis under different research design protocols, like observational and experimental. The research scholars were imparted wtih skills on computational with software and theoretical concepts of statistical tools. It was unique for developing a strong background about ‘statistics’, but free from mathematical complexity.

Banaras Hindu University’s Institute of Science Prof (statistics) Gyan Prakash Singh spoke on methods of data analysis while pro-VC Prof. A Mitra lauded the efforts of expert and called for more such events and registrar in-charge Dr. David Pertin said it would boost RGU’s knowledge resource base to percolate down to others, according to a RGU release.

Source: The Arunachal Observer