‘Continue to Write and Explore’

Born and brought up in Manipur, this young writer sees writing as an empowerment. Ch Lady Diana graduated from the University of Delhi and now is settled in Delhi. Her book Lovin’A Hero was recently awarded as the Best Manuscript Award at Lit-O- Fest, Mumbai. In an interview with Northeast Today, Ch Lady Diana, author of The Mirage of Love and Lovin’ A Hero spoke at length about her journey.

NET: How has Delhi helped you to grow as an author?

Diana: I can say that while I was growing up in Manipur, I never realised that I could have an ambition. I followed what my family told me to and what I saw amongst peers, without ever realizing what I wanted to do in life. The only surety I had was that I liked English literature back in school. So, I stuck to it with all my faith, believing I can just enjoy studying it. But in Delhi University, by and by, I was transformed. My teachers, the books that I read, everything was filled with the fragrance of the new found independence. From a passive observer, to someone more opinionated, I only started to open my horizon of existence after literature touched me.

NET: Walk us through your two books.

Diana: Both the books are about the individual’s quest to self-identity. In my first novel, The Mirage of Love, I talk about the dilemma of female existence in a patriarchal society. The protagonist sets out on a journey to adhere to her dreams all by herself without any companion.

The second novel Lovin’ A Hero comes in the category of dark humour. The story is lighter in tone and it is filled with humour and takes up the question of giving a second chance to life. The question of second marriage is still a taboo in our modern society and in feminism we are yet to fully explore the concept of a feminist man. Lovin’ A Hero talks about both the topics. Lovin’ A Hero is done with the first edition already and it’s going through a reprint for the second edition

NET: There is frequently a central story of love in your novels. Despite all the horrible stuff going on in the world, you still have faith in love?

Diana: Human emotions are complex. You may have had a bad day at work or you may go through a tough time with finances or health, but if you have a positive relationship with your siblings, parents, spouse or friends, you will sail through the hard times. So, yes…love does have the power to heal us from within and motivate us to move on.

NET: How do you respond to critics?

Diana: I think criticism can be taken very positively. But criticism must aim at making the next write up of an author better, blatant criticism solely on the basis of dislike for genre is not acceptable. I have been told with a smug face that my first work was too feminist. I take that as a compliment rather. On the other hand, a professor of mine at the University pointed out that I missed talking about dowry in the book, I noted that. So, it’s really up to the writer how he or she discerns each criticism to benefit the upcoming works.

NET: Lit O Fest Award. Is that your defining moment?

Diana: Lit O Fest has given a rebirth to my passion for writing. The night when I received the call that my manuscript has been chosen for the award, that was also the night when I was returning from a very bad interview and nothing seemed to work in life. I remember that it was a long ride in the metro and I was wondering if I can reach anywhere in life or I will ever be able to write something substantial. Then, I received the call and it was divine intervention for me….since then, I haven’t looked back. Lit O Fest continues to polish emerging authors and I am privileged with my association with such a platform.

NET: Your experience with the publishing industry?

Diana: When I started out, I didn’t have much idea about the publishing industry. I believed in people who said they knew better about the industry. But initially, as is written in the submission guidelines every publisher’s website, I submitted my manuscript to every possible publisher I knew about. Then, after waiting for about 3 to 4 months, either my manuscript got rejected or I never got a reply from some of the publishers. So, it was discouraging.

Today, I have come to an understanding that the publishing industry is a business sector as well. Your work will not find publishers until and unless you have the credentials that are required of making money. It is not just a realisation of creative goals…there is much more to it.

NET: What’s the power of writing?

Diana: We need the writing revolution to self-portray ourselves, to talk about our past, to discuss and represent the present issues, etc. The more we write, the better we are empowered. Can you imagine a situation where justice has not been meted out by a governing body yet other than the media, the voice of the common folks can’t reach the authority? Words are the loudest voice. We must write to spread awareness on issues.

NET: Any advice for the aspiring authors?

Diana: Don’t lose your focus for anything in the world. Continue to write and explore. Make friends who can guide you. Make good use of the internet to derive information. Learn to see opportunities…start writing for the local newspapers, in the school notebooks, start fests in colleges and universities to inculcate a writing tradition, work for the local publishers, etc. Never stop believing. Let nothing come in the way between your passion and the realisation of it. Initially, it might be a bumpy ride.

NET: Any unpublished works?

Diana: Currently, my biggest challenge is to finish the manuscript I am writing is The Vanquished Paradise which is based on Manipur. Simultaneously my focus is on writing chapters for the first book in the series of The Back Benchers’ Society (BBS.)