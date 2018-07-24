Contraband Item Worth Rs 50 Lakhs Seized by Assam Rifles

In continuation of back to back recoveries of contraband drugs, Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) recovered 10,000 Nos of WY tablets at PVCP Khudengthabi, Manipur on Monday.

Based on specific input regarding movement of contraband drugs from Moreh towards Imphal, a Black coloured Kenbo bike was stopped for checking at PVCP, Khudengthabi. While frisking and carrying out thorough checking of baggage, 10,000 Nos of WY tablets were found inside the seat of the Kenbo bike. Approximate cost of the contraband drug is about Rs 50 lakhs. Apprehendee (Thangpo Haokip, age 29 years, S/o Damsei Haokip, r/o vill Khonomphai, District Tengnoupal, State-Manipur alongwith recovered item was handed over to Moreh Police Station.