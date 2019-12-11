Controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill faces crucial Rajya Sabha test today

NET Bureau

The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, or CAB, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha Wednesday afternoon, two days after the legislation was passed by the Lok Sabha. The CAB, which has sharply divided discourse in the country, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha at around 2pm. This is expected to be followed by a debate in the Upper House, which, considering Monday’s Lok Sabha discussion, could be fiery and heated.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party is confident of getting the Bill passed in Rajya Sabha as well, the numbers game could prove to be tough. During the last Parliament session, which took place before the Lok Sabha elections, the government ended up not bringing the Bill in the Upper House even though it had been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The chief opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is that it discriminates on the basis of religion by identifying only non-Muslims refugees as those who would be eligible for Indian citizenship.

The government has rejected the charge, arguing that the original provisions of the Citizenship Act, allowing any foreigner to apply for citizenship, remain unchanged and that the amendment is expressly aimed at six minority religions from three countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh).

WHAT THE CAB SAYS

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aims to protect non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have faced religious persecution. Under the Bill, any person belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian faith from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan will not be considered an illegal immigrant if the person entered into India on or before December 31, 2014.

With the loss of the illegal immigrant tag, such a person would be eligible to apply for Indian citizenship. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill eases this process as well. The Bill provides for such refugees to be eligible for Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.

Essentially, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill makes becoming an Indian citizen easier for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014 as compared to people of other nationalities/faiths.

Crucially, the government has said that the provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill won’t be applicable to certain areas of the Northeast. These include tribal districts as identified by Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and areas of the Northeast falling under the Inner Line Permit regime.

THE CONTROVERSY



The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill — a poll promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party — has been hugely controversial. Critics have said the Bill is unconstitutional as it blatantly discriminates on the basis on religion. Some critics have also said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not in line with the secular credentials on which the country was formed.

There is also immense worry in the Northeast about the possible demographic changes the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill could cause in the region. The Northeast — which has long battled migration from Bangladesh and is fiercely opposed to any ‘outsider’ settling in — has seen protests breaks out over fears that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill could end up destroying the culture and ethnicity of the region.

On both the counts, the government has hit back at what it says are ‘misplaced fears’ being spread on the back of untruths and half-truths. The government has argued that the bill does not discriminate against anybody since the normal provisions of the Citizenship Act allow for anybody to apply for Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the government has argued, is merely aimed at protecting persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

POLITICS

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has divided political parties. The Congress is leading a strong opposition to the Bill and has even hinted that it could approach the Supreme Court if the Bill is cleared in Parliament.

The Congress has called the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill unconstitutional and an affront to Indian’s secular values. However, the opposition to the Bill did not amount to much in the Lok Sabha where the Bharatiya Janata Party enjoys a brute majority.

It is in the Rajya Sabha where things could get interesting. While the BJP is said to have the support of enough MPs in Rajya Sabha, it remains to be seen what parties such as the Shiv Sena and Janata Dal (United) do.

Both the Sena and JD(U) had backed the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. However, since then the Shiv Sena has hinted it might change its stand in the Rajya Sabha while the JD(U) has had two of its senior leaders — Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma — speak out against the party stand.

What will happen in Rajya Sabha? Tune back in at 2 pm when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in the Upper House to be followed by a debate.

Source: India Today