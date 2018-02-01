Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 01 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Controversy Erupts over Rahul’s Jacket in Meghalaya

Controversy Erupts over Rahul's Jacket in Meghalaya
February 01
12:36 2018
A controversy erupted on Wednesday after Meghalaya unit of BJP returned “suit-boot ki sarkar” jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi accusing him of wearing a Burberry jacket worth $995, or Rs 63,000 allegedly fleeced from the state exchequer.

“So @OfficeOfRG, soot (pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan state exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us!,” the BJP said in a tweet.

The saffron party also tweeted an image of a jacket similar to the one Gandhi wore with a price tag of $995. Gandhi wore the jacket on Tuesday when he attended a concert in Shillong.

Five musical bands, including Shillong-based Soulmates, performed at the concert entitled “Celebrate Peace and Way of Life”, a celebration of Meghalaya’s music, culture and way of life.

RSS leader and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav also hit out at Gandhi, saying the Congress left the Northeast states poor while their leaders roam around in costly jackets.

“Congress doesn’t understand popular sentiment in the Northeast today. The four states have rejected Congress already and Meghalaya is ready to do the same now. Congress not even in reckoning in Tripura and Nagaland. Congress left Northeast poor and underdeveloped while their leaders roam around in 70K jackets,” Madhav said.

However, the Congress rebutted the BJP’s claim, saying it can get same jacket for Rs 700.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or to cry at the desperation of the BJP. You mean to say they have not other work and are searching online for the rates of the jackets. I can get the same jacket for Rs 700. If the Prime Minister wants it than I can make it and send it for him.

“He has a 56 inch chest.. I don’t have any other measurement … This (allegation) is coming from a suit boot sarkar. The suit in which name was woven in each and every thread that he had wore when the US president had come…,” Congress leader Renuka Chaudhary said.

-IANS

