Coordination meeting on protection of children in State tea gardens

NET Bureau

A state coordination meeting on protection of children in the tea gardens of Assam, was organised recently by Save the Children in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Dr Sunita Changkakati, Chairperson, Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) who chaired the meeting, vouched for the need to adopt a holistic approach to address the child rights issues.

She also reiterated that rise in awareness of the community, stakeholders and children is extremely crucial to ensure children their rights.

“Strengthening of monitoring mechanism will ensure child safety in their community and the key to reach the goal is through convergence at all level,” she added. She also said that to ensure overall happiness of children in Assam, the ASCPCR would ensure every support to the agencies working for this cause.

State Labour Commissioner Sajad Zaman Hazarika in his deliberation, mentioned that one cannot work in silo, rather a convergent strategy has to be spearheaded.

Geentanjali Doley, Additional SP, CID Assam spoke on the modus operandi of CID in ensuring rights of children. She shared data regarding POCSO, human trafficking cases, forced labour, missing and rescued children over the years.

Doley also mentioned that reporting of cases under POCSO has increased over the years, especially during 2016-2018. She also spoke about an interesting interlink between child trafficking, child marriage and sexual abuse, adding that CID has also taken the initiative to include investigation of child sexual abuse while investigating child trafficking cases.

She also spoke about building a data base of offenders and sensitisation of investigating officers.

Chittapriyo Sadhu, Deputy Director Programme Management, mentioned that a collaborative and feasible way forward is required on issues related to child rights. In the tea gardens of Assam the organisation is working for upholding the rights of children in collaboration with the State government, corporates and children, he said.

The meeting was also attended by Depanjal Deka, secretary, Tea Association of India; Savio Lakra, SCPS – Assam; Rajiv Sharma, Additional Director, Directorate of Health Services; Arfan Hussain from Socio Educational Welfare Association; media personnel; representatives from various organisations and officials from Save the Children.

Source: The Assam Tribune