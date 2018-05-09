Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 09 May 2018

Northeast Today

Cops Seize Gold Bars Worth Rs 3.18 Crore in Mizoram

Cops Seize Gold Bars Worth Rs 3.18 Crore in Mizoram
May 09
14:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Mizoram Police has seized gold bars worth over Rs 3 crore from Champhai district and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

P C Lalduhthlanga, the public relations officer of the Mizoram Police, said gold bars weighing 9.96 kg, worth over Rs 3.18 crore, were seized from Hruaikawn hamlet of the district, near India-Myanmar border, on Monday evening.

Zohmahruaia (51), a resident of Champhai district, was arrested for alleged possession of the gold bars, reportedly smuggled from Myanmar, the PRO added.

-PTI

Tags
Aizawlgold barsMizoram police
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.