Cops Seize Gold Bars Worth Rs 3.18 Crore in Mizoram

The Mizoram Police has seized gold bars worth over Rs 3 crore from Champhai district and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

P C Lalduhthlanga, the public relations officer of the Mizoram Police, said gold bars weighing 9.96 kg, worth over Rs 3.18 crore, were seized from Hruaikawn hamlet of the district, near India-Myanmar border, on Monday evening.

Zohmahruaia (51), a resident of Champhai district, was arrested for alleged possession of the gold bars, reportedly smuggled from Myanmar, the PRO added.

-PTI