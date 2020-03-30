Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 30 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Coronavirus: Civil Aviation Ministry says coordinating with states to ensure cargo flight operations

March 30
18:02 2020
The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday said it is coordinating with the state governments to ensure cargo flight operations so that medical equipments and related essential items reach all parts of the country to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus and all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

“Based on requirements received from various states on urgent basis, the senior officials of the ministry coordinate with supply agencies for providing required material which can be further transported to the desired destinations,” said a statement by the ministry on Monday.

Air India and Alliance Air flights are being operated to carry out the necessary supply operations across the country, it noted.

The ministry had announced last week that an air cargo management group has been created to move essential commodities across the country.

On Monday, the ministry said in order to cater to eastern and north eastern parts of the country, an Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Kolkata carried shipments for Kolkata, Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Agartala on Sunday.

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is coordinating with state governments for supply of medical equipment and related essential items needed for protection against and testing of COVID-19,” it stated.

India is reeling under the coronavirus pandemic that as infected 1,071 people and killed 29 people till now, according to the data of the Union Health ministry.

Source: The Economic Times

