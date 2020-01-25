Coronavirus Death Toll Has Risen to 41: China

NET Bureau

The first case of coronavirus in Macao was confirmed on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The infected person, a 52-year-old woman, was a traveller from Wuhan.

The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus has risen to 41 with 1,287 confirmed cases, China’s National Health Commission announced on Saturday, 25 January.

Of the 1,287 confirmed cases as of Friday night, the condition of the 237 is stated to be critical, the Commission announced.

Australia on Saturday confirmed one case of the virus, while France confirmed three cases of the deadly virus.

Ten people – seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one in Hyderabad – are under observation in hospitals

AIIMS in Delhi has set up an isolation ward and kept beds ready for providing treatment to any suspected case of novel coronavirus infection.

The epicentre of the outbreak is the Wuhan province in China.

The virus is novel, meaning it has never before been encountered in humans.

Wuhan Doctor Has Died Due to Coronavirus: Reports

A doctor at Hubei Xinhua Hospital who was battling coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has died from the virus, reported CNN quoting State-run China Global Television Network.

Australia Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

Australia on Saturday, 25 January, confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus that has claimed 41 lives in China, becoming the latest country in a growing list to be affected by the illness.

The sick man arrived in Melbourne from China a week ago from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, the government said.

Authorities in Victoria state have followed “strict protocols, including isolating the affected person,” said Professor Brendan Murphy, Australia’s chief medical officer.

Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 41: Chinese Govt

According to the Chinese government, the coronavirus death toll has risen to 41, reports AFP.

France Confirms 3 Cases of Virus From China, 1st in Europe

France on Friday announced three confirmed cases of the deadly new virus from China, the first reported in Europe, and the country’s health minister said other new cases will likely follow, Reuters reported.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said the sickened people had travelled to China. They were hospitalized, in isolation, two in Paris, the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux. In part because of Europe’s open borders, the minister said she expects more cases.

4 Samples Test Negative in India: ICMR-NIV

The ICMR-National Institute of Virology in Pune informed on Friday that four samples (two from Mumbai, one each from Bengaluru and Hyderabad) have tested negative for Coronavirus. One of the Mumbai patients has tested positive for Rhinovirus, one of the routine common cold virus, the Ministry of Health said, according to ANI.

Nepal Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

Nepal on Friday confirmed the first case of deadly coronavirus in the country, identifying the infected person as a Nepali student who recently returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, local media reports said, according to PTI.

Coronavirus: Ten Who Returned From China Under in India

Ten people – seven in Kerala, two in Mumbai and one in Hyderabad – who were among the hundreds of passengers who returned from China in the recent days are under observation in hospitals to check for possible exposure to the deadly novel coronavirus, central and state officials said on Friday, according to PTI.

AIIMS Sets Up Isolation Ward for Treating Suspected Novel Coronavirus Infection Cases

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has set up an isolation ward and kept beds ready for providing treatment to any suspected case of novel coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus: 262 Passengers Screened at Hyderabad Airport, No Cases Found

A total of 262 passengers coming from Hong Kong underwent thermal screening at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad following outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, officials said on Friday.

No cases were found when screening was done on Thursday, they said.

Coronavirus: Death Toll Rises to 26 in China, 830 Infected

The death toll in China’s deadly coronavirus has climbed to 26 with 830 people affected, prompting authorities to lock down four more cities to prevent its spread, officials said on Friday.

China Adds Four More Cities to Transport Ban, 41 Million People Now Affected

China has added four more cities to transport ban, 41 Million have now been affected. China is now rushing to build a new hospital in a staggering 10 days to treat patients at the epicenter of a deadly virus outbreak.

14 People Tested for Coronavirus in UK

A total of 14 people have been tested in the UK for the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed 25 lives in China and the British government has admitted an “increased likelihood” of its spread to the country.

Public Health England, the executive arm of the government’s Department for Health, said on Thursday night that five people had tested negative for the virus and nine others await their results.

Beijing Cancels Large-Scale Lunar New Year Events Over Virus Fears

Beijing has canceled mass Lunar New Year celebrations and put nine cities on lockdown in an effort to control the deadly virus, the state media reported.

WHO Declines Coronavirus as Global Health Emergency

The WHO has stopped short of declaring the latest contagious virus a global emergency despite China attempting to quarantine more than 30 million people.

Coronavirus: Two Under in Mumbai; Special Ward Set up

Two persons who returned from China were kept under medical observation in Mumbai for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus which has infected a large number of people in the neighbouring country, a BMC health officer said on Friday.

Jingzhou City Locked Down

Jingzhou has become the ninth Chinese city to go into lockdown due to a deadly virus, bringing the number affected in the country to over 30 million.

China Seals off More Cities, 32 Million People Affected

China has added the ninth city to the transport ban. 32 million people have now been affected.

Death Toll Rises to 25, Eight Cities Locked Down to Prevent Spread

The death toll in China’s deadly coronavirus has climbed to 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830, prompting authorities to lock down eight cities to prevent its spread, officials said on Friday.

A total of 1,072 suspected cases have been reported in 20 provincial-level regions, according to the National Health Commission.

Indian Embassy in Beijing Cancels Republic Day Ceremony

The Indian embassy in China has cancelled the Republic Day ceremony in view of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 25 people and infected over 800 others.

The Indian mission on Friday took to social media to announce the cancelation of the celebrations scheduled for 26 January.

China Reports First Death outside Virus Epicentre: Official

Authorities in China reported on Thursday the first death outside of Hubei, the central province where a new SARS-like virus epidemic is believed to have originated.

The health commission in northern Hebei province, which borders Beijing, said in a statement that an 80-year-old man diagnosed with the new virus died on 22 January.

The death in Hebei increases the total death toll in China from the virus to 18.

No Need to Panic: Kerala Health Min

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the government was closely monitoring the Coronavirus and appealed to people to not panic.

KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister”We are taking all preventive measures in all the districts here. We are paying attention to all symptoms. If any positive cases occur, we will shift them to isolation wards. There is no need to panic.”

Singapore Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

Singapore confirms first case of coronavirus which has killed 17 people in China, reported AFP.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the patient was a 66-year-old man from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family earlier this week.

He was immediately isolated after arriving at a hospital with a fever and cough, and test results later confirmed he was infected with the coronavirus.

Indian Nurse Working in Saudi Tests Positive for Corona

A nurse from Kerala working in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for Coronavirus. Thirty other nurses, all of them from Kerala, have been quarantined and kept under observation at the hospital.

According to reports, the nurse hails from Kottayam’s Ettumanoor in Kerala and was working at the Asir Abha Al Hayat National Hospital in the country.

The incident came to light when one of the nurses reached out to her relatives over the phone. The nurses reportedly were exposed to a Filipino woman at the hospital. The nurses reportedly caught the virus while treating her.

‘No Case of Coronavirus in India': Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry has said no case of novel coronavirus has been detected in India till now. At least 12,828 passengers from 60 flights have been screened, said the ministry, ANI.

China Locks down Two Cities to Curb Virus Outbreak

China locked down two major cities in a province at the centre of a deadly virus outbreak on Thursday, 23 January, banning planes and trains from leaving in an unprecedented move aimed at containing the disease which has already spread to other countries.

The respiratory virus has claimed 17 lives after it emerged from a seafood and animal market in Wuhan, and has since infected hundreds of other people nationwide and been detected as far away as the United States.

Residents in Wuhan, a major port city in central Hubei province with a population of 11 million people, were told on Thursday not to leave “without a special reason”, and the order was backed by a transport shutdown.

Trains and planes out of Wuhan were indefinitely suspended, tollways on roads out the city were closed, leading to fear and panic for those who were trapped.

Hours later, authorities in neighbouring Huanggang announced that public transport and train services would be suspended at midnight, while people were told to not leave the city of 7.5 million.

All of Huanggang’s cinemas, internet cafes, and the central market will close.

A third city, 1.1 million-population Ezhou, announced the train station had been temporarily closed earlier in the day.

