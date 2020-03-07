Coronavirus hits showbiz: IIFA Awards postponed amid outbreak

A fresh date and plan for hosting IIFA in the state will be announced at the earliest, an official said.

So far no positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state.

Source: The Economic Times Featured Image: News on Air

“With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, it has been decided to postpone the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations, which were originally scheduled at the end of March,” a statement issued by IIFA read.