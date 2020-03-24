Coronavirus: No new case in last 40 hours in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will give Rs 5,000 to construction workers as their livelihood has been affected due to coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in the evening, he said no new case of coronavirus has been reported in Delhi in the past 40 hours, and the earlier number of virus-infected patients has also gone down from 30 to 23.

He said that he has constituted a five-member doctors’ panel to suggest a plan to deal with the situation if Delhi enters stage 3 of the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel has been asked to submit its report within 24 hours, he said.

Kejriwal said it was good that some patients have recovered but cautioned about a long battle ahead against the deadly virus.

He appealed to the people to help each other in these difficult times.

He said people should not discriminate against and harass those professionals such as doctors, nurses, pilots and air hostesses who are extending help in this fight against the virus.

Source: The Financial Express

Photo: ANI