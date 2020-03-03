Coronavirus: Noida’s private school shuts down after patient tested positive of Covid-19 in Delhi

Parent community in a prominent school in Noida has settled on a plan of action not to send their children to school, after the father of a child studying there was tested positive for coronavirus.

The first man tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi had a travel history to Italy. On his return he visited a doctor in Mayur Vihar and when the symptoms did not display signs of subsiding, the man was tested for coronavirus. Currently, he is recovering in the quarantine ward of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

A birthday party for his kid was attended by many classmates and other friends residing in Delhi and Noida. The Health Ministry has established contact with all those who were at the birthday party and tests are being carried out. Meanwhile, they have all been asked to self quarantine for 14 days.

The School has not directly issued a statement on the coronavirus scare. But a circular from the school does mention about the exam schedule being deferred.

Several parents and children who were present at the party are under self quarantine.

Source: Dailyhunt