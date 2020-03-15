Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 15 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Coronavirus scare: Doctor couple, who returned from Saudi Arabia, quarantined in Assam

March 15
13:13 2020
A doctor couple, who returned from Saudi Arabia recently, has been quarantined for fourteen days in their home in Assam’s Barpeta district, officials said on Saturday.

The couple, who work at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, will be under observation of the state health department for the next fourteen days, they said.

All the necessary tests regarding coronavirus have been done and if any symptoms are found, necessary steps will be taken immediately, officials said.

The couple stays at a rented house in the Metuakuchi area of the Barpeta town.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked people to take precautions in the wake of the pandemic and not pay heed to any rumours.

“In case of any doubt or query, please call the helpline number for Assam – 6913347770,” he said in a tweet.

Source: India Today

